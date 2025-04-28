Spireites celebrate Ash Palmer's goal against Morecambe which helped keep the play-off push alive.

Danny Webb believes Spireites are heading to Accrington Stanley in great shape as they bid to bag a dream play-off place.

Spireites know they must beat Stanley on Saturday and hope results elsewhere go their way if they are to finish inside the top seven.

Five teams will fight it out for the two remaining play-off places on an enthralling final day of the League Two season.

“We all wanted to go up at the start of the season and we have given ourselves a chance of keeping that dream alive,” said the Spireites assistant manager.

“We are going there to win the game and hopefully get in the top seven. We are in a really good run of form.

“Players are playing probably beyond what they thought they were capable of. A lot of lads haven't played in the league before and they are doing themselves and the team proud.

“Those who have played in the league before are really helping the ones who haven't. We’re all in it together, it's a real team effort.

“There's one game to go so let’s try and get into those play-offs. We know it’s out of our hands, but if we win, stranger things have happened.

“To go there and draw and think what if? It’s not a feeling we want on Sunday morning.

“We are looking powerful at the right time and fit. We are going there to have a right go.”

Spireites go into the game trailing Salford and Grimsby by a single point and with a superior goal difference on both, while AFC Wimbledon can still be caught if they are beaten at Grimsby and Chesterfield win.

Salford head to a relegated Carlisle United side who will be looking to end life in the EFL on a high note.

It’s a final day scenario which will feature many changing outcomes and plenty of highs and lows.

But whatever the outcome Webb knows there are lessons to be learned to take into the 2025/26 season.

“There’s been a few things off the pitch that no-one would have liked, some more serious than others, but that's part of life - some things go your way and others don't,” he added.

“Come 5pm on Saturday none of those things will be an excuse.

“It's our first year back in the league and it’s mainly been ups, but sadly the few downs have cost us not being in the top seven and there's lessons to be learnt next season.

“It would be great to get into the top seven. If we turn up at Accrington we will be ok, if we don't then it will be a disappointing end to what hopefully will be a very good season.”