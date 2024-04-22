WATCH THIS: Huge crowds of Spireites descend on the streets of Chesterfield to celebrate historic promotion back into the Football League

Chesterfield’s players, management and fans came together to celebrate the club’s title win yesterday – with crowds of Spireites lining the streets.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:38 BST
Chesterfield FC have sealed their return to the Football League, and the club’s fans came out in their droves to mark the occasion on Sunday, April 21.

The parade began at the SMH Group Stadium at 2.30pm, with the club’s players, coaching and backroom staff boarding open top buses to travel to the Town Hall.

There, the Spireites were welcome by a huge crowd – and this video shows how the celebrations unfolded.

