The Spireites went to Portugal last summer for a training camp and they instantly that they had every chance of being successful.

Despite the heartbreak of losing on penalties at Wembley, there was no hangover, and they went on to win the title in style with five games remaining.

"On the first day of pre-season we all felt as staff that it could be a special year because of the vibe in the dressing room and, as the season has gone on, the buzz around the town has gained such momentum,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Chesterfield lifted the trophy again after the win against Maidenhead United.

"I know we’ve had a slip in recent weeks, but I think we were allowed that slip, because we won it so early. All the players have played a part, obviously some more than others, but they have all played a part.

"To do the lap of honour in front of all those fans was brilliant. It has been a fantastic season. We will enjoy the next week or two and then it’s all focus on League Two.

"This medal means a lot, it won’t be coming off for a while!”

The Spireites fans have turned out in great numbers all season, with Saturday’s finale against Maidenhead United attracting a record crowd of more than 10,000, and it is much appreciated by everyone.

Webb said: "It means the world to me. I don’t think I have been here when there has been less than 6,00-6,500. They follow us, back us, and they are so passionate about the football club. They have made me feel very welcome.”

On Saturday Town led 2-0, were pegged back to 2-2, before Ollie Banks’ excellent late strike won it for them which was a fitting way to end a memorable campaign.

“There were a lot of parts to that game, especially the second-half, that probably summed up the last few weeks of our season,” Webb said. “It is just nice that we have finished the season with a win, albeit we made it extremely hard for ourselves but the boys kept going. There was a time at 2-2 where you thought Maidenhead were going to score a third and even at the end Harry Tyrer had to make a good save. We didn’t make it easy, did we?”

