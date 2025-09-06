Mat Sadler, manager of Walsall.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler was left speechless at the decision to send off Charlie Lakin against Chesterfield.

Daniel Kanu put the hosts in front just before half-time but they had to play the last half an hour with 10-men when Lakin was given his marching orders by referee Zac Kennard-Kettle after he collected his second yellow card of the afternoon. But Walsall still saw the game out without the Spireites having a shot on target.

"I don’t know what to say about that (red card decision),” Sadler said. “The first one is never a booking, so whatever. It is really difficult to say too much without being disrespectful towards the referee so I will probably leave that there.”

Sadler had been complimentary about Chesterfield in his pre-match press conference and he also had nice words to say after his side’s 1-0 victory, which was their fourth win on the spin in all competitions.

He said: "I keep saying it but I think they are a great team. I think they will go on and have a really good season. They have got some really good players. It was a good win because of how good they are.”

The match was tight, with Walsall only managing two shots on target themselves, but they scored the winner on 43 minutes when Daniel Kanu burst through and found the corner.

On the game overall, Sadler added: “I thought we started the game really well, put them under some pressure, got some good set-plays in. We had a good tempo about us which was really pleasing. I was very content with what I saw in the first-half. We got a goal from what we wanted to try do. Daniel did brilliant with that. He bustled through tackles and then finished fantastically. I thought out of possession we did really well and looked powerful. I felt we could have been a bit better in possession. There were some really impressive performances.

"In the second-half, it is always difficult playing against a possession team. We tried to look at it for as long as we could with the two strikers still on but I knew we needed to get legs on the pitch as well so there was a bit of a fine line between what we were trying to do at that point. But credit to the lads after that for the way we went about things. We tried to get pressure on the ball, the lads ran as hard as they could to prevent opportunities coming into our box, and then when it did come in our box I thought we defended incredibly. I don’t recall Myles (Roberts) making a save which is pleasing especially when we were down to 10. I thought it was a really strong performance and we had to do it in a different way.”