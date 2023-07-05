The 27-year-old joined the Spireites for a training camp in Portugal last week.

However, he did not feature in the 9-0 pre-season win against Matlock Town on Tuesday night and the Blues are no longer taking a look at him.

Ibe came through the ranks at Wycombe Wanderers, making his first-team debut when he was just 15.

Jordon Ibe. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

His performances caught the attention of Liverpool and he spent four years at Anfield, with loans at Derby County and Birmingham City in between, before signing for Bournemouth for £15m.

The Reds rated Ibe so highly that they reportedly included a buy-back clause in the deal that took him to the Cherries.

But the transfer to Bournemouth did not work out and he was released at the end of his four-year contract in 2020.

The former England youth international, who has bravely spoken about his problems with depression in the past, had another stint at Derby before moving to Turkey to play for Adanaspor.