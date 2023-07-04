Liam Mandeville scored both of the Spireites’ goals in the first-half.

Four quick-fire goals at the start of the second-half from summer signing Will Grigg, who scored with his first touch, a brace from Armando Dobra and a well-taken finish from a trialist put the Blues six-nil up.

Grigg grabbed his second, Ryan Colclough made it eight and youngster Archie White headed a ninth to round off a successful night in the sold-out friendly at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Harry Tyrer in action against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

New signings Harry Tyrer and Bailey Hobson started, while Tom Naylor and Grigg were named on the bench along with two trialists, who came on at half-time.

Dobra was initially named in the starting line-up but Mike Jones started instead. However, Dobra came on at half-time to ease any worries of an injury.

There was a minute’s applause in the eighth minute for the legendary Moss as the game got underway.

It took 10 or so minutes for Chesterfield to find their rhythm but when they did take control of the game there were chances for Mandeville, Joe Quigley and Brandon Horton.

Darren Oldaker started to dictate play, while Jesurun Uchegbulam looked lively against his former side.

Tyrer mopped up outside his area nicely a couple of times and made a good one-on-one save at the end of the half, while Jeff King made a superb defensive sliding tackle at the back post.

The first goal came on 29 minutes, with Mandeville firing high into the net with his left foot from inside the area, possibly via a small deflection.

And he grabbed his and Chesterfield’s second just before half-time when King found him with a clever pass before he fired across goal into the bottom corner.

Manager Paul Cook made 11 changes at half-time and the goals flooded in.

First, Grigg got across the near post to score with his first touch for a third goal.

Dobra’s long-range strike squirmed in for a fourth before a trialist crashed in a fifth from Ryheem Sheckleford’s cut-back.

Dobra headed a sixth from Colcough’s cross and Grigg grabbed his second from Ollie Banks’ cross.

Colclough then got on the scoresheet himself, making it 8-0, after an excellent mazy run.

Academy youngster Archie White made it 9-0, heading in a rebound after Colclough hit the post and Grigg struck the crossbar.

Chesterfield XI (4-2-3-1); Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Jones; MaNdeville, Hobson, Uchegbulam; Quigley.

