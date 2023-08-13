'Unbelievable' Chesterfield are 'possible title winners', says AFC Fylde manager

The Spireites were 4-0 up after 49 minutes and managed to hold on for the win despite two late goals and a spirited rally from the Coasters, who finished the game with 10-men.

Murray said: “It was a really, really strange game. It is really tough to sum up.

“I am not 100 per cent sure on this but when we look back on the stats, I think we would have more shots, more shots on target and more box entries.

AFC Fylde manager Adam Murray.

“It was a really weird game because at times I felt we were on top and even in the first 20 minutes I’m saying ‘how are we where we are in terms of scoreline because it has not been that kind of game’ but that is the small details at this level and the quality you come up against.

“But I think we have just played against the possible title winners. I think if you finish above them in the league you will be promoted.

“They have got unbelievable quality in the final third and that was the difference today.

“They have got a top manager and that is a big step from what we are used to.

“We have to learn very quickly that when you do make errors at this level, you get punished, and we have made a couple of errors in the first-half that have really hurt us and cost us goals.”

The Coasters didn’t give up and pulled two goals back and also had two efforts cleared off the line.

Murray, a former Stags player and manager, continued: “In the second-half I thought we had more aggression about us, a bit more energy, a bit more purpose, and created a number of chances and, on another day, if they go in then it is a closer game.