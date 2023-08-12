Chesterfield put four past AFC Fylde to record second successive win - how the action unfolded

The Spireites were in command at the break thanks to goals from Tyrone Williams, Liam Mandeville and Will Grigg. Ryan Colclough added a fourth early in the second-half and they could have scored more.

Substitute Jonathan Ustabasi blasted in on 75 minutes for the spirited hosts and Harry Davis, who was sent off in injury-time, headed a second to ensure there were some late nerves for the visitors.

But the Blues saw the game out and this victory at Mill Farm means it is two wins from two and eight goals scored.

Tyrone Williams and Will Grigg both scored in the win at AFC Fylde. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites took the lead on six minutes when Mandeville’s corner was only partially cleared to Ollie Banks, who crossed to the far post for Jamie Grimes to head back across goal and Williams turned it in from close-range for his first goal of the campaign.

Grigg had a chance to double the lead after Banks slipped a ball through to him but the striker’s attempt was saved by the legs of goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

The hosts had played some neat football and they went close when Danny Whitehead’s powerful strike from the edge of the box was parried behind by Harry Tyrer, who made some good saves throughout the match.

Town had another opportunity to give themselves some breathing space but Armando Dobra headed over from Ryheem Sheckleford’s inviting cross.

The Coasters almost equalised when Nick Haughton’s superb free-kick from distance crashed against the crossbar, possibly via the fingertips of Tyrer which, if he did get a touch, was a stunning save.

Dobra then had another good chance but he poked wide from Colclough’s low cross.

But on 37 minutes Town did get their second when Branden Horton clipped a pass into Dobra, who turned in the box and teed up Mandeville to slot into the bottom corner for his third goal in two games.

And during five minutes of added-on time, Chesterfield grabbed a third when Grigg pounced on a calamitous error in the home defence to roll the back into the net for his first goal for the club.

Unfortunately, Williams, who had been much-improved in the first 45, was forced off injured at half-time and was replaced by Ash Palmer.

Chesterfield carried on where they left off after the break when Mandeville slipped in Colclough, who emphatically blasted across Richardson into the far corner for a fourth goal.

As the game approached the hour-mark, Town were in full flow and looking dangerous on the break, with Colclough in particular causing havoc.

But it wasn’t just their attacking play that was impressive. Despite having already seemingly put the game to bed, they kept on pressing and closing down the Coasters, as they hunted in packs and won the ball back quickly.

With 20 minutes remaining and with one eye probably on Tuesday night’s trip to Oxford City, Michael Jacobs replaced Colclough and Joe Quigley came on for Grigg. New signing James Berry was on the bench but he will have to wait a little longer to make his debut.

On 75 minutes, a counter down Chesterfield’s right ended in Ustabasi blasting in from inside the area to give AFC Fylde some reward for their battling efforts.

Danny Philliskirk almost pulled another one back but he was denied by the excellent Tyrer, who spread himself big to block.

Fylde were now on top and Banks cleared Emeka Obi’s header off the line.

And the Coasters did grab a second goal when Davis headed in a corner on 87 minutes and they nearly had a third soon after but Grimes did brilliantly to clear off the line.

That made for a nervy ending but thankfully Chesterfield saw out six minutes of added-on time to take home the three points with Davis sent off late on for Fylde for collecting his second yellow card.

Chesterfield (4-2-3-1): Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams (Palmer, 46), Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough (Jacobs, 70); Grigg (Quigley, 70)