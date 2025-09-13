Paul Warne, manager of MK Dons.

MK Dons manager Paul Warne said it was ‘two points dropped’ for his team after they conceded a late equaliser against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy drilled the visitors in front on 25 minutes before they were pegged back with four minutes remaining when Tom Naylor headed in Liam Mandeville’s corner.

Warne said: “There is a bit of ill feeling in my mouth because it just feels like it is two points we have dropped. If you are going to be successful, you can’t afford to drop those two points. Credit to Chesterfield, they worked hard to get an equaliser. We have got to get better at seeing games out. It is always disappointing to concede late on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK named a bit of a makeshift defence due to injuries and suspensions but they went ahead when Hepburn-Murphy found the bottom corner from inside the area. Chesterfield struggled to create clear chances but they improved after the break and found an equaliser.

Warne continued: “It was obviously a bit of a higgledy-piggledy team. We had a right winger playing left-back and a centre mid playing right-back. I thought for large parts of the game the lads were really good.

"We just needed the second goal but it was a bit elusive. In fairness to Chesterfield, they kept applying pressure, predominantly from set-pieces and sooner or later you thought it was probably going to go in, that is the honest truth.”

He added: "I thought we were really good on the counter in the second-half, we just need to be more clinical with our decision-making in the final third. I thought we got up the pitch really well and there were some really good performances.

"There were some really good things that I was pleased with. I thought we started the game really bright.”