'Two points dropped,' says Paul Warne after MK Dons let lead slip at Chesterfield

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Sep 2025, 19:20 BST
Paul Warne, manager of MK Dons.placeholder image
Paul Warne, manager of MK Dons.
MK Dons manager Paul Warne said it was ‘two points dropped’ for his team after they conceded a late equaliser against Chesterfield.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy drilled the visitors in front on 25 minutes before they were pegged back with four minutes remaining when Tom Naylor headed in Liam Mandeville’s corner.

Warne said: “There is a bit of ill feeling in my mouth because it just feels like it is two points we have dropped. If you are going to be successful, you can’t afford to drop those two points. Credit to Chesterfield, they worked hard to get an equaliser. We have got to get better at seeing games out. It is always disappointing to concede late on.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MK named a bit of a makeshift defence due to injuries and suspensions but they went ahead when Hepburn-Murphy found the bottom corner from inside the area. Chesterfield struggled to create clear chances but they improved after the break and found an equaliser.

Warne continued: “It was obviously a bit of a higgledy-piggledy team. We had a right winger playing left-back and a centre mid playing right-back. I thought for large parts of the game the lads were really good.

"We just needed the second goal but it was a bit elusive. In fairness to Chesterfield, they kept applying pressure, predominantly from set-pieces and sooner or later you thought it was probably going to go in, that is the honest truth.”

He added: "I thought we were really good on the counter in the second-half, we just need to be more clinical with our decision-making in the final third. I thought we got up the pitch really well and there were some really good performances.

"There were some really good things that I was pleased with. I thought we started the game really bright.”

Related topics:Paul WarneMK DonsChesterfieldTom Naylor
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice