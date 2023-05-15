News you can trust since 1855
Two players confirm departures from Chesterfield

Two players have confirmed their departures from the Spireites.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th May 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 18:13 BST

Jack Clarke and Paul McCallum have both confirmed on social media that they will be leaving the club.

Clarke posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon: “@ChesterfieldFC All the best in the future, a great club with special fans. Frustrating couple of seasons for me personally but feeling fit & ready to go.”

And McCallum wrote: “Was an absolute pleasure to be a part of the journey @ChesterfieldFC, What a club. What a town. What a set of supporters. Thanks for welcoming me from day 1.”

Jack Clarke, pictured left, has left the Spireites.Jack Clarke, pictured left, has left the Spireites.
Jack Clarke, pictured left, has left the Spireites.
Clarke first joined Chesterfield on loan from Aston Villa in January 2021 and then made the move permanent the following summer.

The Irish midfielder, 24, showed plenty of talent but his time at Town was hampered by hamstring injuries, In total he made 34 appearances, scoring four goals. He finished this season on loan at Yeovil Town.

Striker McCallum signed on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge in February until the end of the season and scored four goals in 12 starts. He was an unused substitute in the play-off final on Saturday.

The two announcements suggest players are being told about their futures following the defeat to Notts County.

