Talks between the EFL and the National League over a third promotion place have been ongoing for some time now and have apparently been going in a positive direction. However, it would require EFL clubs to vote in favour of it, and some have described that as ‘turkeys voting for Christmas.’

And there is also a question mark about how and when it could happen.

Currently, there is only one automatic spot from the National League, with the other promotion place going to the play-off winner. But four teams go up from League Two so there is an imbalance in the football pyramid.

Chesterfield missed out on promotion on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield missed out on promotion to League Two on Saturday, losing to Notts County in the play-off final at Wembley. Had the Spireites been successful, it would have meant the Magpies, who achieved an astonishing 107 points, would have been playing fifth tier football again.

The National League’s popularity is growing, with attendances higher than some League One clubs, and because there are no Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, some players have chosen to drop down into the division because they can earn more money.

There is an argument that the National League is an extended version of League Two anyway, and some have suggested it is actually a better division.

"How can we not have three up?" Ives told BBC Sport.

"It's simply the fairest thing to do. At the moment there are only two but there are four going up from League Two into League One."

"I think it will happen," Ives continued.

"There is an appetite for it across the game, including within the EFL.