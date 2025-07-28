Two Chesterfield players are set to return to training this week ahead of the season opener against Barrow.

The Spireites finished pre-season with a 4-1 home defeat to Sheffield United at the weekend but attention now turns to the proper action as they entertain the Bluebirds this Saturday. Despite the heavy loss to the Blades, Town look in a good place overall, having also hammered Burton Albion 5-0 and held Nottingham Forest to a 0-0 draw.

After losing in the play-offs last season, Paul Cook’s men are among the favourites to win promotion and they have been boosted by eight new additions over the summer, with the likelihood being that there will be a couple more between now and the transfer window shutting on September 1.

Chesterfield were ravaged by injuries last season, and although there have been fewer problems so far compared to a year ago, there has been one big setback, with the news that on-loan Fulham defender Devan Tanton is going to be out injured for a minimum of eight weeks. The right-back rolled his ankle in the friendly against Alfreton and he has now returned to Craven Cottage for treatment.

But there is some positive news in that Tanton’s Fulham team-mate, Matt Dibley-Dias, is due to return to training today (Monday). The midfielder rolled his ankle in training in Spain and has missed the games against Europa Point, Alfreton and Sheffield United. Scan results were much more positive than expected and so it remains to be seen whether he can be involved against Barrow.

And Liam Mandeville, who has had a minor knee operation, is also due back on the grass today. With Chesterfield taking a more cautious approach to injuries this time around, Saturday may come too soon for the versatile operator but he could play some part in the first month of the campaign.

Opponents Barrow, managed by former Spireite Andy Whing, finished 16th last season. Town did the double over them, beating them 1-0 in both games.