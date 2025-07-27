Fulham loanee Devan Tanton ruled out for first eight weeks of Chesterfield's season with injury
Tanton, who saw his loan spell at the Spireites cut short last season due to injuries, rolled his ankle as he stretched to keep the ball during the friendly draw at Alfreton Town.
Scans have since revealed the extent of the damage with a recovery period of at least eight weeks now expected.
“He is not great, it’s probably going to be eight weeks out, minimum,” confirmed assistant manager Danny Webb.
“The injury is a blow, it’s disappointing for him and us, but for him because he had a couple last year as well.
“Hopefully he will go back down to Fulham, get some treatment and come back up a bit more robust and won’t have any more bad luck with injuries.”
But on a more positive note Matt Diabley-Dias is expected to be available for selection against Barrow, while Paddy Madden and Liam Mandeville have returned to full training.
“We have a very strong squad, but there a couple of targets that the manager and owners will discuss.
“Whether we get them in this week or not, we will wait and see.
“There is potential for departures as well. I think they happen after the first few weeks of the season when people see the two squads.
“I have been there myself as a player when you see you are not really a part of the picture and three or four league games in and you’re still not part of the picture and you end up knocking on the door asking for a loan. Everyone in the dressing room wants to play football.”
