Devan Tanton faces a long spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the friendly at Alfreton Town.

Devan Tanton will miss at least the first eight week’s of Chesterfield’s season with injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanton, who saw his loan spell at the Spireites cut short last season due to injuries, rolled his ankle as he stretched to keep the ball during the friendly draw at Alfreton Town.

Scans have since revealed the extent of the damage with a recovery period of at least eight weeks now expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is not great, it’s probably going to be eight weeks out, minimum,” confirmed assistant manager Danny Webb.

“The injury is a blow, it’s disappointing for him and us, but for him because he had a couple last year as well.

“Hopefully he will go back down to Fulham, get some treatment and come back up a bit more robust and won’t have any more bad luck with injuries.”

But on a more positive note Matt Diabley-Dias is expected to be available for selection against Barrow, while Paddy Madden and Liam Mandeville have returned to full training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a very strong squad, but there a couple of targets that the manager and owners will discuss.

“Whether we get them in this week or not, we will wait and see.

“There is potential for departures as well. I think they happen after the first few weeks of the season when people see the two squads.

“I have been there myself as a player when you see you are not really a part of the picture and three or four league games in and you’re still not part of the picture and you end up knocking on the door asking for a loan. Everyone in the dressing room wants to play football.”