Two Chesterfield players on verge of suspensions

Tom Naylor.

Two Chesterfield players are on the verge of receiving one-match suspensions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor both have four yellow cards this season and a fifth before the 19th fixture will trigger a ban. With only nine matches played, a suspension seems likely in the coming weeks.

Daley-Campbell has been booked against Bristol Rovers, Gillingham, Walsall and Bromley. The 24-year-old right-back has started every league game so far this season so he will be desperate to avoid having to sit one out with Devan Tanton back from injury and breathing down his neck for his place in the team. Tanton has replaced Daley-Campbell in the second-half of the last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naylor has actually been issued with five yellows but one of those came against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup. Bookings in cup competitions are treated separately. His other four came against Barrow, Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Bromley. The central midfielder has started seven of Chesterfield’s nine league games and with options limited in that area of the pitch following injuries to Matt Dibley-Dias and Luke Butterfield they could really do without losing Naylor as well.

Chesterfield are sixth in the League Two table and they return to action this Saturday at home to strugglers Newport County.

In other news, Jim Lovie has received his Former Players Association legacy badge on his 93rd birthday. Jim, who played 103 games in the early 60s, is the third oldest living former player.

He was born in Scotland and played for Dundee United and his hometown of Peterhead before spells at Bury and Bournemouth. After three seasons with Chesterfield, he settled in the town and played local non-league. He was a regular in the Sunday League for many years after his professional career. After football he ran betting shops in the town, notably one on Littlemoor.

Legacy badges and the members cards are available to anyone who has played a competitive first-team game for the club. Families can request badges for players who have since passed away.