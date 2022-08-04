Two Chesterfield directors leave following investment in club

Martin Thacker and Jane Cooper, who joined the board when the community trust first took over the club in 2020, have now left.

The decision comes following the investment of Chesterfield brothers Phil and Ashley Kirk in March.

The pair will remain trustees of Chesterfield FC Community Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes have been made on the Spireites board.

Thacker will continue to serve on the board of the National League.

The club said in a statement: “Their resignations came as a result of the loan by Phillip Kirk, in which community trust representation on the board is to be reduced. As part of this, Ashley Kirk joined the board and John Croot and Andy Fantom also became directors.”

Chairman Mike Goodwin said: “I would like to thank both Jane and Martin for their invaluable work during the takeover and in establishing us as a community club.