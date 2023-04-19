Andy Dallas netted a hat-trick and Ollie Banks and Liam Mandeville also got on the scoresheet as they secured an impressive 5-1 victory.

“It was a tough game, a tough watch, the lads are feeling a bit down, sad, about the performance because straight from the off we did not get going and they (Chesterfield) did,” Johnson said.

“The crowd got behind them straight away, sometimes this crowd can get on their backs if it is not going so well.

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson.

“They looked like they had 14-15 men on the pitch and we kept giving the ball away too often early on and it kept giving them that momentum. They were getting more confident as the first 10-15 minutes went on.

“Once they got the goal they were totally up for it, they were all running, chasing, and looking very dangerous. We could not get any passes together. We lost the forward challenge, we lost the midfield challenge and we lost the defensive challenge. They were better in all departments at that time and we could not get it back.”

He added: “Funnily enough, the score could have been 12-5. We had other chances, they had other chances.

“I am sorry for our fans that came all this way."

The win cements the Spireites’ place in third, while the Gulls remain fourth from bottom and three points from safety.