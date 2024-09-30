Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says he has been told by the league’s top referee boss that the decision to award Chesterfield a penalty on Saturday was incorrect.

The Spireites were given a spot-kick on the hour-mark by referee James Bell after Ephraim Yeboah was judged to have handled Dilan Markanday’s corner. Paddy Madden scored the resulting penalty to put Town 2-0 up.

The EFL’s head of refereeing Mike Jones has apparently since told McCann that it was the wrong call.

McCann said: "He (Jones) told me that this morning. I knew that anyway at the time because if your hand is in a natural position then the referee should not be giving a penalty for that. That is disappointing because that goal has probably taken the sting out of the game. There was another penalty shout for Chesterfield which was probably more of a penalty when the ball got crossed in and Tom (Anderson’s) hand was raised a little bit. But he didn’t give that one.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

"It is gone now. Referees make mistakes. The 3,000 fans behind the goal shouting ‘penalty’ have probably swayed him to pointing to the spot. Credit to Chesterfield for their away following and credit to Paul Cook and his team.”

McCann also confirmed that they have appealed against the red card received by defender Tom Anderson after an off-the-ball incident with Chey Dunkley five minutes from the end.

He said: ”It is a coming together between him and Dunkley, they have both got a grip of each other, there is no excessive force, they are both pulling each other. Hopefully we will have a case so we will see.”

Chesterfield may or may not have got a bit of luck on Saturday, but they have been on the end of some poor decisions themselves this season, with referee boss Jones admitting that Darren Oldaker should not have been sent off against Grimsby Town and neither should Dunkley at Gillingham.