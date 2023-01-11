After a thrilling 3-3 draw against the Baggies at the Technique Stadium, thousands of Chesterfield fans are expected to make the journey to The Hawthorns for the FA Cup third-round replay on January 17.

Spireites who do not secure tickets will not be able to watch the game live, however, with BBC and ITV opting to broadcast Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool and Leeds United v Cardiff City.

Toby Perkins MP has now written to Philip Bernie, the head of TV at BBC Sport, and Tim Jones, head of programming at ITV Sport – slamming the decision not to show Chesterfield’s replay.

Perkins has called on BBC and ITV to show the game via red button and ITV X.

Mr Perkins’ letter reads: “I am writing to express my disappointment and, I know the disappointment of many true football fans at your decision to once again overlook the opportunity to broadcast one of the three remaining non-league clubs in the FA Cup in favour of the Wolverhampton v Liverpool game.

“The original tie at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium was a classic FA Cup tie showing all that is unique about the FA Cup, with a non-league side coming within a couple of minutes of knocking their illustrious opponents out of the competition in a pulsating 3-3 draw.”

He criticised the decision by both BBC and ITV to not show the replay as a “huge wasted opportunity” – a view shared by “many supporters.”

He added: “I am not sure you are aware that what is unique about the world’s oldest cup competition is not another opportunity to watch two teams from the same division play each other with weaker sides than they would have in the league, but the opportunity for giant-killing exploits as teams from wildly different stations slug it out on the same pitch.”

