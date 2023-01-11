News you can trust since 1855
Stockport County won last year's National League title with 94 points.

Here's how many points history says Chesterfield, Notts County and Wrexham are likely to need to win the National League title

Chesterfield may be 13 points behind leaders Notts County but, with four games in hand, they are still very much in the title hunt.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

It looks like it is now going to be a three horse race between Spireites, County and Wrexham.

Last season Stockport County took the title with 94 points.

History shows that it was a slightly lower total that is usually required, with 95.9 points being the par total.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who won the league and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

Tell us who you think will win the National League this season.

You can get the latest Spireites news here.

1. Aldershot Town - 07/08

101pts

Photo: Alex Pantling

2. Burton Albion - 08/09

88pts

Photo: Joe Portlock

3. Stevenage - 09/10

99pts

Photo: Clive Mason

4. Crawley Town - 10/11

103pts

Photo: Warren Little

ChesterfieldNotts CountyNational LeagueWrexhamHistory