Chesterfield may be 13 points behind leaders Notts County but, with four games in hand, they are still very much in the title hunt.

It looks like it is now going to be a three horse race between Spireites, County and Wrexham.

Last season Stockport County took the title with 94 points.

History shows that it was a slightly lower total that is usually required, with 95.9 points being the par total.

That is based over the last 15 seasons, with the COVID season of 2019/20 not included in order to create an accurate average total.

This gallery shows each team who won the league and how many points were won over the last 15 seasons.

Tell us who you think will win the National League this season.

1. Aldershot Town - 07/08 101pts Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Burton Albion - 08/09 88pts Photo: Joe Portlock Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 09/10 99pts Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Crawley Town - 10/11 103pts Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales