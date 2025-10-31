Armando Dobra.

Chesterfield are hoping that Armando Dobra will be back from injury a bit sooner than first feared.

The 24-year-old, who has scored four goals this season, has suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against Tranmere Rovers. Before scan results came back it was predicted that he might be out for three months but the Spireites are hopeful that it might not be as long as that.

"Hopefully that is the worst case,” first-team coach Gary Roberts told the DT. “Knowing Dobra he will want it to be six to eight weeks. We can’t do much with him now that he has had his scan so when the rehab starts we will know more. We can’t rush an injury like that. Time will tell. Twelve weeks will be the worst case. If we can get it to eight to 10 then it will be great for us but we can’t rush it because if he comes back and he gets a recurrence of an injury then that is on us. We will take our time with Dobs.”

The attacker suffered the injury in training in what was a bit of bad fortune.

"Really innocuous,” Roberts said of the incident. “It was not a bad tackle. It was just a normal movement for Dobs. He played a one-two and he has gone to get the shot and overstretched and he has just felt it. We watched it back straight from training with the physios and we did not think it would be as bad as it was.”

Losing Dobra is a big blow for Chesterfield and, although they do have several other strong options in his position, his absence will be felt as Town push to get themselves into the top three in League Two.

“Over the last three years Dobra has been one of our big players so to lose him is a blow but it happens at every club in every season so that is why you have a squad,” Roberts added. “Our thoughts are with Dobs. It is not an injury that we want and we will try to get him back as soon as we can.

"We have got a few players in the squad – Ronan Darcy, James Berry, Dilan Markanday, Will Dickson and Will Grigg – we have got match-winners at the top end of the pitch. But to lose one who has produced time after time in big games for us, it is a bit of a blow for us but we have got good players to go in there.