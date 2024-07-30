Three more Chesterfield fixtures selected for live coverage by Sky Sports
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been confirmed that the Spireites’ home game against Notts County on Saturday, October 12 will now kick-off at 12.30pm (subject to international call-ups).
The Blues will also now travel to Newport County on Friday, October 18 at 8pm.
And their visit to Morecambe on Saturday, October, 26 will now kick-off at 12.30pm.
Two more fixtures, which will not be shown by Sky, have also had changes, the club announced, with the match at home to Gillingham now taking place on Sunday, January 5 at 3pm, and Tranmere Rovers away on Saturday, April 5 will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.45pm due to the Grand National taking place that day.
It has already been announced that Chesterfield’s opening game of the new season at home to Swindon Town will be on Sky on Friday, August 9 (8pm). And they will be on the box again at Gillingham on Saturday, August 31 (12.30pm).
