Three more Chesterfield fixtures selected for live coverage by Sky Sports

Three more Chesterfield matches have been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

It has been confirmed that the Spireites’ home game against Notts County on Saturday, October 12 will now kick-off at 12.30pm (subject to international call-ups).

The Blues will also now travel to Newport County on Friday, October 18 at 8pm.

And their visit to Morecambe on Saturday, October, 26 will now kick-off at 12.30pm.

Chesterfield will be on Sky Sports three times in October.

Two more fixtures, which will not be shown by Sky, have also had changes, the club announced, with the match at home to Gillingham now taking place on Sunday, January 5 at 3pm, and Tranmere Rovers away on Saturday, April 5 will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.45pm due to the Grand National taking place that day.