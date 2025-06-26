This is who Derby County will kick off the 2025/26 Championship season against, plus when they play Sheffield United, Leicester City and Southampton

Derby County have found out their fixtures for the new season.placeholder image
Derby County have found out their fixtures for the new season.
Derby County will kick off their Championship campaign on August 2 with a winable trip to Stoke City.

County ended last season with a 0-0 home draw against Stoke to ensure the Potters stayed in the division.

But the rest of August is going to a testing month with Derby facing Coventry City (h), Bristol City (h) and Ipswich Town (a).

September offers the chance for some points with a run of games against promoted sides Wrexham and Charlton as well as a Preston side fancied to be in a relegation dogfight this season.

Derby will travel to Birmingham City on Boxing Day and host Middlesbrough on New Years Day on what are always popular dates in the football calendar.

The Rams will end their season with a final day fixtures against with a tough home game against promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

You can view Derby’s full fixture list here.

