Mason Bennett made one full start in the 2013/14 season as part of a one-month loan deal from Derby. He played in the JP Trophy Wembley win over Peterborough.

The one game wonders who never played for Chesterfield again

Whether it’s because a loan deal has ended abruptly due to injury or it simply didn’t work out – there’s a small list of players out there who will long be forgotten as a Chesterfield player.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 10:01 am

They will perhaps go down in the club’s history, but for all the wrong reasons.

Here's just a few players who you may not even remember taking to the pitch for Spireites.

And you can see how many of these more familiar players you can remember at Spireites in this gallery of Chesterfield in the mid to late noughties.

1. Jack Fitzwater

Fitzwater made just one Chesterfield appearance on 12 September 2015, coming on as a 19th-minute substitute for Gboly Ariyibi against Colchester United at the Proact Stadium. He returned to West Bromwich Albion on 9 October.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales

2. Dylan Mottley-Henry

Mottley-Henry made one appearance for Chesterfield during a loan spell from Barnsley in the 2017/18 season. He left the Proact to join Tranmere Rovers on loan.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Mason Bennett

Mason Bennett made one full start in the 2013/14 season as part of a one-month loan deal from Derby. He played in the JP Trophy Wembley win over Peterborough.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

4. Joe Murphy

Murphy made his only start for Chesterfield during defeat to Preston North End in the 2014/15 play-off semi final. Murphy, on loan from Huddersfield, played twice for the Republic of Ireland full national team.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldSpireites
Next Page
Page 1 of 3