The one game wonders who never played for Chesterfield again

They will perhaps go down in the club’s history, but for all the wrong reasons.

Here's just a few players who you may not even remember taking to the pitch for Spireites.

And you can see how many of these more familiar players you can remember at Spireites in this gallery of Chesterfield in the mid to late noughties.

Jack Fitzwater Fitzwater made just one Chesterfield appearance on 12 September 2015, coming on as a 19th-minute substitute for Gboly Ariyibi against Colchester United at the Proact Stadium. He returned to West Bromwich Albion on 9 October.

Dylan Mottley-Henry Mottley-Henry made one appearance for Chesterfield during a loan spell from Barnsley in the 2017/18 season. He left the Proact to join Tranmere Rovers on loan.

Mason Bennett Mason Bennett made one full start in the 2013/14 season as part of a one-month loan deal from Derby. He played in the JP Trophy Wembley win over Peterborough.

Joe Murphy Murphy made his only start for Chesterfield during defeat to Preston North End in the 2014/15 play-off semi final. Murphy, on loan from Huddersfield, played twice for the Republic of Ireland full national team.