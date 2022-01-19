The players who were the face of Chesterfield FC in the mid to late noughties

Nevertheless, some notable names emerged, including Tommy Lee and Jack Lester, as the foundations for winning League Two in 2010/11 season were laid.
In our latest Spireites gallery, we put the spotlight on just some of the players who wore the Chesterfield shirt.
1. Gregor Robertson
The former Nottingham Forest defender enjoyed five season with Chesterfield after joining on a two-year contract in June 2007. Hhis first goal for the club was one to remember after he scored direct from a corner in a 3-1 win at Mansfield Town.
Photo: Jamie McDonald
2. Wayne Allison
The 'chief' joined Chesterfield on 25 June 2004 on a free transfer and impressed over the next four years. The powerful forward scored 21 times in 115 appearances.
Photo: Michael Steele
3. Lloyd Kerry
Lloyd Kerry probably wouldn't be in the top five on Family Fortunes if you were asked to name a Chesterfield player during this era. He joined his hometown club, after a succesfull loan period, in November 2009 following a release by Sheffield United and played 33 more times for the club.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Paul Hall
Not many Chesterfield players will have World Cup experience, but Paul Hall is one of them. He signed for the club for the start of the 200/06 season on a free and went on to be top scorer with 15 goals in 47 league and cup starts.
Photo: Mark Thompson