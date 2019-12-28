The match story of how Chesterfield lost 1-0 to FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield remain in the National League drop zone after FC Halifax Town triumphed thanks to Jack Redshaw's second-half spot-kick.

There was boos and chants towards boss John Sheridan from the travelling Spireites fans during the game and on the full-time whistle after a lacklustre second-half performance.

Town remain three points from safety after just one win in 10 games in the league.

Sheridan made one change from the draw with Solihull Moors with Scott Boden replacing Laurence Maguire as the Spireites went 4-4-2.

Goalkeeper Shwan Jalal prevented a much heavier defeat was tested and after only four minutes when he produced a superb one-handed stop to keep out Cameron King's crisply-hit shot.

Sheridan's men responded with Mike Fondop only just failing to reach Gevaro Nepomuceno's teasing cross, but it was Halifax who remained on top early on.

Danger-man Redshaw was allowed far too much space inside the box before seeing a low strike deflected into the side-netting.

The warning signs were there for the Spireites, but it was they who came mighty close to an opener in the 25th minute when Fondop headed narrowly wide from Jay Sheridan's cross.

Fondop was somewhat fortunate to stay on ten minutes before the break after lashing a shot into the side-netting. The Spireites' front-man - having already been booked - booted the ball angrily into the pitch-side hoardings.

The Shaymen upped the tempo significantly at the start of the second half, and wide-man Jamie Allen charged menacingly down the right before forcing Jalal into a super near-post save.

It was no surprise when the hosts broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, with Redshaw slotting home comfortably from the penalty spot after being tripped by sub Jonathan Smith.

The Spireites were desperately in need of some inspiration, and though Boden and sub Tom Denton went close late on, Jalal also saved superbly from Redshaw again, and Allen.

Halifax: Johnson, Williams, Clarke, Brown, Staunton, Allen (Sho-Silva, 89), Cooper, Maher, C King (McAlinden, 82), J King, Redshaw.

Subs not used: Appleyard, Binnom-Williams, McCoulsky

Chesterfield: Jalal, Sheridan, Evans, Hollis, Yarney (Smith, 59), Nepomuceno (Mandeville, 66), Weston, Buchanan, Fondop-Talom (Denton, 66), McKay, Boden.

Subs not used: Sharman, Wakefield.

Referee: Garreth Rhodes

Attendance: 2,420