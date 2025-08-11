Lee Bonis in action against Cheltenham Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield answered any lingering doubts about whether they had learnt lessons from their last trip to Cheltenham Town.

On February 1 they visited Whaddon Road for an early kick-off and lost 1-0 late on, a defeat which was needless and unnecessary. Paul Cook was the angriest he had been during his second spell in charge. But six months later, they returned to the crime scene on Saturday and solved the puzzle. They made sure the Robins knew they were no longer a soft touch, winning comfortably 2-0 in the end.

They showed they were more streetwise before a ball had even been kicked. They won the toss and opted to switch ends, knowing that they would be kicking down the slope in the second-half against a tiring Robins side. It was a shrewd decision.

The next chess move was to go longer in the first 45 and play their football in the Cheltenham half, rather than allowing them to step on to them and potentially force a mistake playing it out from the back. It is worth pointing out that the balls forward were not hopeless punts, they were placed deliberately down the channels so that Lee Bonis, who worked tirelessly, could chase them down and make a nuisance of himself. And he did so with great success.

For the second game running, Chesterfield scored at a perfect time. Against Barrow, right before the break. Against Cheltenham, just after. The ‘dubious goals panel’ might have to inspect whether it was Lewis Gordon’s first career goal or a first for the Spireites for Lee Bonis. I’d say ‘who cares’, but in true striker style, Bonis was adamant it was his. Described in a light-hearted manner as ‘mad’ and a ‘lunatic’, Gordon may be wise to hand over his goal bonus to the Northern Ireland international.

After the opener, the Blues looked like a weight had been lifted, they were more free-flowing, there were combinations, it was one-way traffic. Dylan Duffy’s classy free-kick put daylight between the two teams, and in the end the margin of victory could have been much greater.

In the first-half, Chesterfield had been more streetwise, more pragmatic, prioritising substance over style. They earned the right to play. And their quality shone through after the break. It was a carefully planned game-plan which showed lessons had been learnt.