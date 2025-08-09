Chesterfield collected three points at Cheltenham Town. Picture: Tina Jenner

Chesterfield beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 to make it two wins from two at the start of the new season.

Lewis Gordon was credited with the opener on 47 minutes, his first ever goal in senior football, although Lee Bonis may have something to say about that on his first start for the club.

A classy curling free-kick from Dylan Duffy doubled the lead on 68 minutes and the Spireites had chances to win by more in the end. The result means the Blues start the campaign with successive victories and clean sheets.

Last season they suffered late heartache at Whaddon Road, conceding a last-gasp winner, but they put those bad memories to bed this time. It sets-up Tuesday night’s mouthwatering first round Carabao Cup clash against fierce rivals Mansfield Town just nicely.

TEAM NEWS

Bonis was handed his first start since signing in the summer, replacing Will Grigg, who dropped to the bench, in what was the only change from the win against Barrow. New signing Ronan Darcy was on the bench, but there was no place for James Berry, who re-signed on Friday. John Fleck, Paddy Madden, Bailey Hobson and Luke Butterfield were also left out.

FIRST HALF

The majority of the first-half was a scrappy contest but Chesterfield ended it with a couple of chances. Armando Dobra met a cross from Dilan Markanday on the volley and his effort was headed clear off the line by Luke Young. Next, Duffy thought he had put them in front just before half-time when he buried a rebound after goalkeeper Joe Day had parried a long-range shot from Markanday but the offside flag was raised.

Other than that, opportunities had been hard to come by, with Tom Naylor flicking towards goal from a well-worked short corner and Chey Dunkley heading wide from a Vontae Daley-Campbell corner. Chesterfield, who normally record possession into the 70s and 80s, had been restricted to 57% in what had been a bit of a non-event in the first 45.

As for Cheltenham, they had an early half chance when Scot Bennett stretched to meet Young’s free-kick delivery at the back post but Zach Hemming collected comfortably. Other than that, the main talking point from a home perspective was the five yellow cards they had racked up.

SECOND HALF

Chesterfield took the lead on 47 minutes when Markanday found Duffy in the box. He crossed low for Bonis, whose clever flick hit the post and appeared to hit Gordon, although it may have already gone in anyway. If it is awarded to Gordon, it will be his first ever goal in senior football at the age of 24.

Markanday had a big chance to double the lead on the hour but his close-range attempt from six yards out was snuffed out thanks to a combination of Young and Jacob Mazionis.

The Spireites had another opportunity when Bonis teed-up Dobra but he blazed over from inside the area. But they did give themselves some breathing space when Duffy curled in a quality free-kick from more than 20 yards on 68 minutes.

Cheltenham tried to respond and Hemming had to remain sharp to keep out Jake Bickerstaff at his near post.

The Blues could have put the game to bed when Dobra went through on goal but claimed he was bundled over before pulling the trigger. Grigg reacted quickest to the loose ball but his turn and finish was cleared off the line.

Kyle McFadzean almost had a goal of the season contender to his name when he nearly caught Day off his line with a stunning thunderous strike from well inside his own half. Day was panicking but managed to get back and tip over to save his blushes. McFadzean came close again when his back post volley was blocked but the lead remained at two.

‘Bring on the Mansfield’ was the chant at full-time from the travelling Spireites. Indeed.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor (Dibley-Dias, 86), Stirk; Markanday (Lewis, 90), Dobra (Mandeville,86), Duffy (Darcy, 70); Bonis (Grigg, 70)

Unused subs: Boot, Sheckleford.