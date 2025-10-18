Pete Wild, Fleetwood Town manager.

Fleetwood Town manager Pete Wild said his team went to ‘war’ with Chesterfield and earned a ‘deserved’ point.

Will Davies headed the visitors in front on six minutes but Dilan Markanday equalised on 25 minutes. The Coasters had the biggest chance in the game to go back in front late on when Davies went through one-on-one but Zach Hemming denied him.

He said: “The lads have gone to war today and they have got a deserved point in my eyes. It was a well-deserved point. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think we deserved to win the game, but it would have been nice to come and sort of rob a victory.”

After three successive away defeats, Wild was happy that his players showed more resilience this time around.

“We are really pleased,” he continued. “That is the away from home out-of-possession character that I have been looking for all season. That is the mentality I have been crying out for for weeks.

"I am really pleased to come to a top team with top people, with Cooky and Gaz and all of his staff who are all brilliant and who I have no doubt will be right up there, and put in that performance. They (Chesterfield) have threatened, caused us lots of problems, put us on the back foot, they have got top players, but we stood up to that challenge.”

He added: "The stats show they have the most possession in the league and we were happy for them to have that and for us to shuffle side-to-side and plug gaps and I thought we did that well. The team they picked was full of exciting talent but I thought for the first half an hour we were excellent, I thought it was us in the ascendency. I thought we had loads of good chances, looked a threat on set-pieces, so I was really pleased for half an hour. For 10 minutes we got a bit ragged after their goal.”

The result leaves Chesterfield sixth in the League Two, while Fleetwood remain 12th.