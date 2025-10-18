Chesterfield come from behind to earn draw against Fleetwood Town - report

Dilan Markanday is congratulated on his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield remain unbeaten at home but they had to settle for a point as they came from behind to draw 1-1 against Fleetwood Town.

Will Davies headed the visitors in front from Harrison Neal’s corner on six minutes but Dilan Markanday equalised on 25 minutes from close-range.

Both teams had chances to win it in the second-half but neither side could apply the crucial finish.

The draw keeps the Blues sixth in the table, two points off the automatic promotion place.

TEAM NEWS

Chesterfield were forced into two changes from the win against Salford City due to suspensions, with Devan Tanton and James Berry replacing Vontae Daley-Campbell and Tom Naylor. Manager Paul Cook was also serving a touchline ban. Dylan Duffy was back for the first time since the end of August after overcoming injury. John Fleck was not involved and that meant Liam Mandeville played in central midfield.

Former Spireites striker Ched Evans was on the bench for Fleetwood, who had lost three on the spin away from home before kick-off.

FIRST HALF

In the early stages, Chey Dunkley headed over from a Mandeville corner and then Fleetwood threatened when Ethan Ennis drilled a low shot towards goal but Zach Hemming tipped behind. The visitors played the resulting corner short with Ennis crossing for Ryan Graydon to head in but the offside flag was raised.

That was a warning sign for the Spireites because they fell behind from a set-piece minutes later when Davies got the better of Mandeville in the air and he headed in Neal’s corner on seven minutes.

The Blues breezed to a comfortable win against Fleetwood at the end of last season but that did not look like being the case again with the visitors much more aggressive and physical this time around.

Having said that, Cook’s men took control of the half around the 20-minute mark as Lee Bonis brought a save out of Jay Lynch with a glancing header from Berry’s cross.

And they equalised five minutes later with a patient move down the left involving Berry, Armando Dobra and Ryan Stirk, who crossed low for Markanday to slam home.

Chesterfield had a penalty for handball against Neal rejected after Berry’s thunderous shot was blocked, while some great trickery from Markanday almost saw the hosts go in front but his cross could not be turned in by Dobra.

Markanday was clearly full of confidence after his goal and he forced a parried save out of Lynch just before half-time.

SECOND HALF

Chesterfield made a change at half-time with Tanton replaced by Janoi Donacien.

Fleetwood started the half much-improved in possession but the Spireites soon wrestled control again, with Dobra almost getting his head on Berry’s cross. Berry, who had been very good on his first league start since returning to the club on loan, was replaced by Ronan Darcy just after the hour.

The visitors reminded Chesterfield of their threat as Davies nodded just wide from a cross from the impressive Ennis.

The game became scrappy heading into the last 15 minutes as Chesterfield enjoyed possession but struggled to create, while Fleetwood defended well and played on the counter.

Fleetwood had a big chance to go in front when Davies went through one-on-one after he was deemed to be onside. The striker tried to go around Hemming but the Spireites goalkeeper stopped him in his tracks.

The visitors showed no signs of settling for a point as they threatened with balls in behind and crosses into the box.

Chesterfield pushed for a winner in the closing minutes with Duffy’s crosses from the left causing problems and Darcy shooting on target but the points were shared.

Both teams might feel they did enough to win it but a draw was probably a fair result in the end.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Tanton (Donacien, 46), Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Mandeville; Markanday, Dobra (Duffy, 83), Berry (Darcy, 63); Bonis (Dickson, 83)

Unused subs: Boot, Grimes, Lewis.