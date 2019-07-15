The Chesterfield winger who left for Premier League Everton at 14 and came back this summer on trial

On Saturday, Spireite trialist Danny Bramall's football career went full circle.

The winger departed Chesterfield's youth ranks at the age of 14 to sign for Premier League Everton.

Bramall was a Year 9 student at Dinnington Comprehensive on the outskirts of Sheffield when he was sold to Everton, who beat other clubs to his signature.

Two years ago he celebrated signing professional terms with the Toffees and generated a five-figure sum for the Spireites.

In 2018 he signed a one-year extension for Everton, who played him at either right back or on the right wing, and last season he made four Premier League 2 appearances.

He left Goodison this summer at the end of his contract and turned out for Sheffield Wednesday Under 23s against Nottingham Forest, but was unable to win a Hillsborough contract.

But on Saturday he was back in the colours of Chesterfield, featuring as a trialist in their 4-4 draw at Staveley Miners Welfare.

The 20-year-old came off the bench for the second half before winning, then scoring a penalty in the friendly, watched by over 2,000 at Inkersall Road.

READ: Assistant manager gives verdict on trialists