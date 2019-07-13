Glynn Snodin gives verdict on trialists at Staveley, the manager's son and reveals when Chesterfield's senior players will be involved again

Glynn Snodin said a couple of Chesterfield's trialists impressed him during today's 4-4 draw with Staveley Miners Welfare.

It was the Spireites' first outing of pre-season and a very youthful squad travelled to Inkersall Road, with several senior players like Shwan Jalal, Robbie Weir, Will Evans, Anthony Gerrard and David Buchanan all rested.

John Sheridan gave match minutes to many of the club's homegrown youngsters, as well as several trialists.

Jake Bennett, who came on loan from Sheffield United last season only to get injured 24 hours later, played at right-back, while former Penistone Church attacker Sam Scrivens featured on both wings.

In the second half ex Sheffield Wednesday keeper Dan Wallis came on, as well as Dan Bramall, a winger who left the Proact for Everton as a 14-year-old.

Assistant manager Snodin said a couple caught his eye, but admitted it was a tough task with so many changes disrupting the game.

"One or two impressed, especially in the first half," he said.

"It's difficult I think when you change so many in the second half.

"It's not just games, we watch them in training.

"I think early next week he'll be (sorting) who he wants to keep and who he wants to let go."

One player who looks to have cemented a place in Chesterfield's plans, at least in the development squad, is Jay Sheridan.

The manager's son played at left-back and showed some nice touches as well as supplying dangerous deliveries.

Sheridan junior was given a squad number this week.

"He's the manager's son isn't he, so he's definitely staying," quipped Snodin.

"I thought first half he played really well, probably because he was away from his manager.

"I thought he was good, put some good balls in, got forward well."

The Chesterfield number two was impressed with today's hosts too.

The NCEL Premier side played some lovely football after the break.

"Second half I thought they were very good, they were a bit sharper, a bit livelier and got forward more.

"They did well second half."

Town took a 2-0 lead before Staveley fought back to lead 3-2 and a glut of penalties saw the game become an eight-goal thriller.

For Snodin, the key objective was match fitness but he believes youngsters can learn from games like this.

"More fitness work for the boys," he said.

"It was for the younger ones to learn, there was a lot of trialists in there as well so it was mix and match.

"The first half went well, the second half we got a lot of the youngsters on, a lot of the trialists on and it's difficult at times because there's no voices.

"They've got to learn quickly, when you're playing in games like this."

It was a significant afternoon for one Spireite in particular.

Midfielder Sam Wedgbury made his comeback after 11 months out injured and came through unscathed.

Snodin was delighted to see the former Wrexham man back in action.

"Fantastic for him, he's worked hard.

"It's hard when you're own doing running every day in the gym, then alone on the pitch.

"To come out here and get involved is fantastic for him."

As for the senior players who didn't feature, they're likely to be involved on Monday at Hallam.

"We've left a few of them and they'll take part again Monday," he said.

"All we want to do is make sure we don't come out with any injuries, we don't want any muscle injuries.

"If you get a kick or a whack there's nothing you can do about that, but so there's no muscle injuries we'll do everything right through training, through these games and give them the right amount of minutes so they're all ready for Dover."