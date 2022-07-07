'Tenacious' and 'exciting' - expert verdict on Chesterfield's young attacker from Ipswich Town

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has joined on a free transfer from League One Ipswich Town.

The Albania under-21 international highlighted how influential working with manager Paul Cook again was in his decision.

We spoke to journalist Andy Warren, who reports on Ipswich Town for East Anglian Daily Times, to find out more about him...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Dobra pictured in action for Ipswich Town.

What's your verdict on Dobra leaving Ipswich?

I’d say it’s been heading to this point for a few months now. Sadly, his loan at Colchester last season just didn’t work out and, with Ipswich’s increased spending power now, he needed to come back from that with 40 games and some real success under his belt if he was going to make an impression here. Sadly, that didn’t happen for him.

How would you describe him as a player?

Tenacious and exciting when he’s at his best. He likes to be on the ball and he likes to try and make something happen every time he gets it. He can run with it and beat a man, or look to play clever one-twos. He’s not perfect, though, and can sometimes run into dead ends or hold onto the ball far too long. That’s something he needs to work on.

What's his best position?

He played most of his football in wide areas at Ipswich, but he feels most comfortable as a No.10.

What's the reaction been like from Ipswich fans?

I think most saw this coming. Ipswich is a different club to the one it was a little over a year ago, when Dobra remained one of the great hopes coming out of the academy. There’s a sadness he didn’t reach his potential here but most would say it was right for him to move on.

Did Paul Cook say much about him when he was Ipswich boss?

He was always very positive about him. I think he’s the kind of honest player Cook would always appreciate. He’d hoped to loan him out and bring him back next summer and integrate him into the Ipswich squad. Dobra thinks very highly of Paul so it’s good they are back together again.

How do Chesterfield get the best out of him?

Just let him play. He hasn’t had the games he needed in the last year or so, so by giving him minutes he can get back to enjoying his football again. That’s a big thing for Armando. I hope Cook has a specific role in mind for him and is then, along with Gary Roberts, able to help him learn it.

Are you surprised he hasn't gone to a League Two club?

Yes and no. I think he can play in League Two but his loan at Colchester won’t have exactly made people fall over themselves to sign him. Morecambe in League One was a possibility but I think working with someone like Cook at Chesterfield is a pretty good move for Dobra.

Do you think he can be a standout player in the National League?