Talented Chesterfield pair edging closer to return ahead of Southend United clash
Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante are ‘not a million miles away’ from returning from injury.
The pair, who have contributed four goals and four assists between them this season, have been unavailable for the last two weeks after picking up injuries against Altrincham.
Asante went off with a pulled thigh, while Dobra suffered an ankle problem.
But the injuries are not serious and both are closing in on a return to action.
“Tough and go,” said first-team Gary Roberts on Monday when asked if they could be ready for Tuesday night’s game against Southend United.
"We play every day as it comes now.
"They are not a million miles away.
"If there is any chance they can be involved we will look at it today and move from there.
"As I said last week, we will not rush these lads. If they need an extra four or five days, they get it.”
One player who Chesterfield will be without is striker Kabongo Tshimanga, who has been ruled out of the fixture.
Town suffered a lot of long-term injuries last season and they are keen to avoid that this time around.
"Asante is 30 now, he has got to look after himself a little bit, we have got to look after him, manage his games, manage his load, manage his numbers,” Roberts said.
"For us to get the best Asante he needs to be fit. We saw earlier in the season after he had a great pre-season, he is really effective at this level when he is fully fit.
"We need to get him fully fit, keep him healthy and get him on the pitch.”