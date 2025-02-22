Swindon Town coach Marcus Bignot has sent his best wishes to Chesterfield’s Tyrone Williams after the defender suffered a serious-looking injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams collided with goalkeeper Ryan Boot in the first-half and required urgent and lengthy medical treatment, which resulted in 11 added minutes. He was eventually stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Given the serious nature, Spireites manager Paul Cook didn’t feel it was right to talk about football and apologised for not speaking to the media at full-time after the 1-0 defeat at the County Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope Tyrone is okay,” Bignot, who like Williams is from Birmingham, said. “I have watched his career closely. From myself and everyone at the football club we hope he is okay.”

Swindon Town coach Marcus Bignot.

In a scrappy and tight contest, Swindon won 1-0 thanks to a Kabongo Tshimanga penalty, who netted from 12 yards against his old club. The conditions were blustery and the pitch was bobbly, and Bignot felt they made the most of them.

He explained: "In the first-half it was really difficult conditions, I think you saw both teams finding it difficult defending that end. We put them under more pressure than I felt they did when they had advantage of the wind and the sun in Connor’s (Ripley) eyes. It was a game of two halves, definitely, and I just felt we played the conditions better than they did.”

He continued: "Credit to Chesterfield, we have got a lot of respect for Paul Cook and his teams. They have got some really good wide players so credit to our full-backs, back-line and the players in front of them. We contained a very good Chesterfield team who have got a lot of attacking options. We haven’t had enough clean sheets so we are delighted with that and I really think it was a clean sheet performance as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga won and scored the penalty after he was fouled by Boot on the hour-mark after an awkward back-pass from Tom Naylor.

"I am delighted for Kabs,” Bignot said. “They (Chesterfield) will be looking at it as a mistake but Kabs read the situation in terms of that pass and forcing an error. He is a cool customer when it comes to penalties.”

It was an incident-packed start to the game with Williams’ injury and with Swindon manager Ian Holloway sent off for dissent.

“It was important we got back to winning ways today,” Bignot added. “We had the sending off and the lengthy stoppage so it was a crazy opening 15 minutes to the game.”