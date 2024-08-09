Swindon Town manager Mark Kennedy. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Swindon Town manager Mark Kennedy hailed his side’s 1-1 draw against Chesterfield as a ‘big result.’

Will Wright’s stunning strike earned the Robins a draw after they fell behind in the first-half when Armando Dobra pounced from close-range.

"A draw away from home at a place like this is a big result,” Kennedy told BBC Radio Wiltshire. “It was a real pleasure to be here tonight, especially playing against Paul’s team because I have got the utmost respect for him.

"I know Paul wanted to win the game as much as I did, but I genuinely believe he will be happy with a point, I think it is a good point for them and it is a good point for us.”

Chesterfield were the better team in the first-half, which saw them denied a clear penalty, but Swindon came back into it after the break.

Kennedy continued: "We were never going to come to Chesterfield in the first 20 minutes and blow them out of the water, pop them off the park and dominate them. We knew it was going to be hard, that we were going to have to earn respect, grow into the game, and those things came out the longer the game went on.

“In possession I thought some of our patterns were very good. We were very calm, particularly the back three. I thought out of possession we were really impressive, really structured, really disciplined and incredibly tough to break down.

"We knew it wasn’t going to be a game of lots of chances. I thought tactically we were very good at what we were trying to do.”