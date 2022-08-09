Goalkeeper Covolan was shown a straight red card by referee Wayne Cartmel in the first-half of Chesterfield’s opening day fixture at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Dorking’s Ryan Seager in the 28th minute and was given his marching orders on his debut.

The FA’s website confirms Covolan has been handed a three-match ban which means he will miss the upcoming games against Aldershot Town, Wrexham and Notts County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Covolan. Picture: Tina Jenner.

As it stands, the Spireites do not have another keeper on the books so they are expected to make an addition in the coming days.

Speaking at full-time at Meadowbank, boss Paul Cook said: “Discipline, for any team to be successful, is paramount and today we have let ourselves down with our discipline and we will deal with it, it is as simple as that.

"We have to come away from home and be able to trust our players, it doesn’t mean that they play well, but we trust them.”

Left-back Horton, who was also making his debut, was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the same match.

The former Doncaster Rovers man was shown two yellows, one for a shove and one for apparently time-wasting deep into stoppage time.

The second yellow was really harsh, but appeals can only be lodged against straight red cards.

The 21-year-old has been slapped with a one-match ban, ruling him out of this Saturday’s first home game of the season against Aldershot Town.