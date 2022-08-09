'Intriguing': Chesterfield's squad numbers announced - seven talking points

The Spireites confirmed the numbers just before the season opener against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

It is sometimes too easy to read too much into squad numbers, but that’s exactly what we are going to do!

Here are some of the talking points we have picked out...

Akwasi Asante is one of the players who has a new number this season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

NO NUMBER ONE

Lucas Covolan is currently the only goalkeeper on Chesterfield’s books and he has been allocated number 31.

This could have been the Brazilian’s choice, he wore ‘33’ at Torquay United, but he was given the ‘1’ shirt at Port Vale, the club he is on loan from.

You could speculate that leaving this number free means a new first-choice stopper is coming in but, despite what happened on Saturday, I personally don’t see that happening. I don’t think you sign a goalkeeper from two leagues above as a ‘back-up.’ However, if more incidents like at Dorking occur, then who knows!

Not having a no.1 could also be seen as a bit of clever psychology to make sure no one gets too comfortable.

SWEET CARLINE

The squad list is also missing a ‘2’, the number that George Carline wore last season.

The full-back was offered the chance to continue to train with the club to help him overcome his long-term injury despite being out of contract.

He has now signed for National League North side Brackley Town, scoring on his debut in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Summer signing and fellow right-back Ryheem Sheckleford has taken ‘16’, so it does make you wonder if that shirt number was being kept aside for Carline at one point.

MANNY

This is an intriguing one.

Manny Oyeleke wore ‘4’ last season, but this year he has been given ‘34’.

The midfielder is out for the long-term through injury, possibly until around Christmas time.

Is his new number an indication that he might be seen as more of a squad player now rather than a guaranteed starter? Is it because manager Paul Cook is saving the ‘4’ for a new centre-back or central midfielder? Numbers in that area of the pitch are a little bit light following Oyeleke’s injury and Saidou Khan’s departure.

A GLIMMER FOR LOZ?

It is worth noting that Laurence Maguire, transfer-listed in the summer, has kept his ‘6’ shirt from last season. There could be nothing in that, or it might mean there is still a glimmer of hope for Loz. Don’t you just love a conspiracy theory!

NUMBER 9

Last season’s top goalscorer and player of the year, Kabongo Tshimanga, has been handed the no.9 shirt, with Akwasi Asante now ‘19.’

I don’t think anyone can argue that Tshimanga is the club’s most natural ‘9’, and it will have a good look to it on the back of the new shirt.

But it will mean Chesterfield fans will have to change the lyrics to the Asante song! ‘He’s our striker he’s our number nine...teen’

COOPS

New addition George Cooper has had a tough time with injuries in the last two years but it is hoped his move to the Spireites from Plymouth Argyle will kick-start his career. We have only seen glimpses of him so far, but Cook handing him the ‘10’ shirt probably shows that he is expected to shine in this team once back to full fitness.

MORE SWAPSIES

New boy Branden Horton has taken ‘3’ from Calvin Miller (now 21, previously Luke Croll), which is no real surprise given the left-sider has been transfer-listed.

Jamie Grimes, who was ‘22’ last season, is now the new number ‘5’, following the departure of Gavin Gunning.

Liam Mandeville has gone from ‘10’ to ‘7’, with Cooper taking ‘10’.

With Mandeville now ‘7’, Danny Rowe is the new ‘8’, the number that Curtis Weston wore last season.

As already mentioned, Sheckleford is ‘16’, taking the number of Jim Kellermann.

Armando Dobra is the new ‘17’, replacing Jak McCourt.

Jesurun Uchegbulam is ‘18’, worn last season by Nathan Tyson.

Michael Gyasi is ‘22’, worn by Jamie Grimes last season.

Darren Oldaker has taken Haydn Hollis’ old ‘26’, while Ollie Banks will wear ‘28’ after Khan left for Swindon Town.

FULL LIST

3. Branden Horton

5. Jamie Grimes

6. Laurence Maguire

7. Liam Mandeville

8. Danny Rowe

9. Kabongo Tshimanga

10. George Cooper

11. Jack Clarke

12. Tyrone Williams

15. Joe Cook

16. Ryheem Sheckleford

17. Armando Dobra

18. Jesurun Uchegbulam

19. Akwasi Asante

20. Jeff King

21. Calvin Miller

22. Michael Gyasi

26. Darren Oldaker

27. Joe Quigley

28. Ollie Banks

30. Tom Whelan

31. Lucas Covolan

33. Bailey Clements

34. Manny Oyeleke