Chesterfield fans have been reacting to the publication of the retained list following the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Darren Oldaker and Michael Jacobs, who both helped the Spireites win the National League title, will leave this summer, as will Kane Drummond and youngster Ali Mohiuddin.

Options in the contracts of Vontae Daley-Campbell, Jamie Grimes, Lewis Gordon and Ryan Colclough, as well as youths Ashton Rinaldo and Liam Jessop, have been triggered.

Contract talks are ongoing with Ryan Boot, Janoi Donacien, Kyle McFadzean, Ash Palmer, Tyrone Williams, John Fleck and Ollie Banks, who is being heavily linked with a move to York City.

Michael Jacobs is leaving Chesterfield after two seasons.

The players who were already under contract are Ryheem Sheckleford, Chey Dunkley, Tom Naylor, Liam Mandeville, Bailey Hobson, Dylan Duffy, Armando Dobra, Will Grigg, Paddy Madden and Connor Cook.

Since the list was published on Friday morning, supporters have been sharing their views online, with varied opinions on the decisions made:

@lukecfc5: “Surprising to say the least. Cook must have confidence that the squad would have been good enough for automatics had we not had all those injuries.”

@MichaelWilcox82: “Expected that to be a lot more brutal than it was. A little shocked a few of that defence that’s shipped goals for a couple of seasons are getting deals though. PC said a lot of fans’ favorites will be leaving. Doesn’t look like any are thankfully. Excited for next season.”

@Joel__CFC: “People forget the retained list we put out and the contracts we offered when Cook came back. A lot of ‘loyalty deals’ with reduced terms. Could be wrong, but I reckon there’s a method to this ‘madness’.”

@Bluetruth24: “Everyone jumping the gun to get on Cook’s back. It says contract option triggered because that was what was agreed when they originally signed, no one knows what Cook has said to those players in that bracket so maybe just hang fire and see what happens.”

@BlakeeBedfordd: “Cook’s been far too loyal with that retained list.”

@josh_seward: What are people actually upset about? Keeping VDC? We don’t know the ins and outs on the ‘option’, nor do we see him day in day out. Are people forgetting that we had about 13 players fit over Xmas? We showed this year that we're not far off.”

@dpearsoncfc: “Have to be honest. Expected more departures and a summer of ambitious recruitment.”

@DaveCoups: “In Cook we trust, let’s see where we are squad wise start and end of August.”