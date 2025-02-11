A strong Chesterfield side lost 2-1 against a youthful Salford City in a reserves game on Tuesday afternoon.

The Spireites’ starting line-up included Ryan Boot, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ash Palmer, Jenson Metcalfe, Tim Akinola, Ollie Banks, Liam Mandeville, Kane Drummond, Michael Jacobs and Bailey Hobson at the Partington Sports Village in a Central League fixture.

Youngster Kayden Scott also started, while fellow youths Connor Cook, Lewis Reah, Marcus McKernan, Alex Whitney and Luca Vergari were named on the bench.

Chesterfield trailed 2-0 at half-time before Mandeville halved the deficit on 70 minutes but it ended 2-1 to the hosts.

Liam Mandeville scored against Salford City reserves.

Salford took the lead on nine minutes when Will Wright scored a one-on-one after a well-worked move. Two minutes later, the Blues had a goal from a corner ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper James Carr.

At the midway point of the half, Scott tested Carr from just inside the area and then he made the keeper work again at his near post soon after. In between those two efforts, Alfie Henderson struck over from distance for the hosts.

Salford doubled their lead after half an hour when Jai Curran-Nicholls slotted in after Boot parried from Ruben Butt.

Wright had a chance to add a third before the break but the home side had to settle for a two-goal lead at half-time.

The Spireites tried to respond in the second-half and Jacobs had a chance snuffed out by Carr just before the hour-mark.

Mandeville pulled a goal back with 20 minutes remaining, but then Boot was required to make two saves with his feet from Wright and then Butt to keep them in the contest.

Mandeville had a chance to grab an equaliser and his second of the match on 80 minutes but he missed the target. There was also a late opportunity for Jacobs but the Spireites fell to a defeat but got some much-needed game time into senior players who have been injured or are on the fringes of the first-team.