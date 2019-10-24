Special match ball to be used in Chesterfield v Notts County clash on Saturday to raise awareness of prostate cancer

A special one-off ball will be used in Chesterfield's televised match against Notts County at the Proact to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The Spireites face the Magpies in front of the BT Sport cameras in the National League in a 5.20pm kick-off this Saturday.

The striking blue and orange ball will be used this Saturday.

The custom ball is part of a six-week Vanarama campaign, where the league is renamed as the MANarama National League, to highlight that a man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

The blue and orange ball has been designed in Prostate Cancer UK and Vanarama colours and features testimonies from four men, who are football fans from across the country, who have been affected by the disease.

National League chief executive, Michael Tattersall, said: “The MANarama campaign always captures the imagination of football fans and this one-off ball is a great way of starting conversation. It perfectly encapsulates how football can help those who are battling the disease. Whether it be pre-match, during half-time or after the final whistle, men should be talking about prostate cancer.”

Each ball with be auctioned off after the match, with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK, the official charity partner of the National League. There are also 25 replica balls that will be given away through the Vanarama website, which can be found at www.Manarama.co.uk.

Andy Alderson, CEO and founder of Vanarama, said: "Creating this special, one off ball, was a way to highlight the special role that football can play in prompting fans to talk about prostate cancer, raise awareness of the disease and offer support to those suffering from it. We’re hoping that the auction for the balls raises plenty of money for a deserving cause.”

And Prostate Cancer UK chief executive, Angela Culhane, said: “We pride ourselves on being on the ball in the fight against prostate cancer, a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes. This is a purpose worth uniting for, and from changing the name of the league and now introducing a bespoke ball, it’s been wonderful to play a part in the ground-breaking MANarama campaign over the past two years, and we thank both Vanarama and the National League for their unwavering support."