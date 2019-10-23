'I'm glad we've gone out': Chesterfield fans react to being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wrexham

Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Tuesday night.
Chesterfield lost 1-0 at Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Tuesday night.

Chesterfield failed to qualify for the FA Cup for the first time in 94 years after they lost 1-0 to Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground last night.

This is how Spireites fans reacted to the defeat and going out of the cup.