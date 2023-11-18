News you can trust since 1855
Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Will Grigg puts Spireites ahead in National League encounter

Chesterfield travel to Southend United in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates. Picture: GettySouthend United v Chesterfield - live updates. Picture: Getty
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Southend United 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:38 GMT

Grigg blasts wide

After good play by Colclough. Town have 10 minutes of normal time plus stoppage-time to rescue something from this. They need to show a bit more.

16:30 GMT

Booking

For Jones.

16:25 GMT

Second goal for Southend: 2-1

A couple of mistakes in there from Palmer and then Tyrer, who should save the deflected from Fonguck. Two goals in a couple of minutes for the hosts.

Double sub for Chesterfield as Jones and Dobra replace Banks and Oldaker.

16:22 GMT

Goal for Southend: 1-1

Bridge converts the penalty down the middle. It was the correction decision for the pen. Clear foul from Horton on Taylor.

1-1.

16:21 GMT

Penalty to Southend United.

Chance for a leveller for the hosts. Horton it was with the foul on Taylor.

16:19 GMT

60 gone

Chesterfield still lead 1-0.

16:09 GMT

Attedance:

8,275 (493 Town fans)

16:09 GMT

Colclough hits the side-netting

After smart hold-up play by Grigg down the left channel. Colclough's had a few shots this afternoon.

16:04 GMT

Back underway

The second-half has just started. Chesterfield, in orange, lead 1-0.

15:50 GMT

In front at the break

HT: Southend United 0 v 1 Chesterfield Grigg's close-range finish has the Spireites in front. Tyrer has saved twice from Cardwell.

