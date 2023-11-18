Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Will Grigg puts Spireites ahead in National League encounter
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Southend United 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Grigg blasts wide
After good play by Colclough. Town have 10 minutes of normal time plus stoppage-time to rescue something from this. They need to show a bit more.
Booking
For Jones.
Second goal for Southend: 2-1
A couple of mistakes in there from Palmer and then Tyrer, who should save the deflected from Fonguck. Two goals in a couple of minutes for the hosts.
Double sub for Chesterfield as Jones and Dobra replace Banks and Oldaker.
Goal for Southend: 1-1
Bridge converts the penalty down the middle. It was the correction decision for the pen. Clear foul from Horton on Taylor.
1-1.
Penalty to Southend United.
Chance for a leveller for the hosts. Horton it was with the foul on Taylor.
60 gone
Chesterfield still lead 1-0.
Attedance:
Colclough hits the side-netting
After smart hold-up play by Grigg down the left channel. Colclough's had a few shots this afternoon.
Back underway
The second-half has just started. Chesterfield, in orange, lead 1-0.