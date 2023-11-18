"Southend have not been able to fill their bench recently but their starting 11 is very strong,” Webb said. “Without the points deduction they would be up in the play-offs. They are a good team. I am sure Kev (Maher) would want more than 13 or 14 available, but sadly that is the situation they are in. We have highlighted some of their threats to the players this morning – they are a good team. I am sure Kev, behind closed doors, will be whispering ‘play-offs’ because, for me, they certainly won’t be down near the bottom at the end of the season. This is not a wounded animal we are playing – this is a very good football team.”