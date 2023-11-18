News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League encounter

Chesterfield travel to Southend United in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 08:21 GMT
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Southend United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
08:23 GMT

Big crowd expected

Southend say more than 7,500 tickets have been sold for today's game so it should be a belting atmosphere.

Thu, 16 Nov, 2023, 15:48 GMT

Shrimpers boss Maher on facing Town

“They’ve done brilliantly and they’re the best team in the league but we’re looking forward to it.

“It will be a big crowd and I’m sure the fans will be right behind us so it has the makings of a good game.”

Thu, 16 Nov, 2023, 15:46 GMT

Danny Webb on Southend United

"Southend have not been able to fill their bench recently but their starting 11 is very strong,” Webb said. “Without the points deduction they would be up in the play-offs. They are a good team. I am sure Kev (Maher) would want more than 13 or 14 available, but sadly that is the situation they are in. We have highlighted some of their threats to the players this morning – they are a good team. I am sure Kev, behind closed doors, will be whispering ‘play-offs’ because, for me, they certainly won’t be down near the bottom at the end of the season. This is not a wounded animal we are playing – this is a very good football team.”

Thu, 16 Nov, 2023, 15:45 GMT

Spireites injury news

Only defender Tyrone Williams (thigh) remains out injured.

Joe Quigley (ankle) returned last week and has trained again this week.

Wed, 15 Nov, 2023, 14:57 GMT

Threadbare

Southend already have a threadbare squad because of their ongoing off-the-field issues but three of their players have also had international call-ups this week. In the EFL, that would be enough for a fixture to be postponed. This game had been doubt earlier in the week, but the National League has ordered it to go ahead.

Wed, 15 Nov, 2023, 14:54 GMT

Southend's top scorer

Is Harry Cardwell, who has bagged 11 goals in 19 games. He is the fifth top scorer in the league.

Wed, 15 Nov, 2023, 14:53 GMT

But...

Chesterfield have the best away record in the league - with seven wins, one draw and one defeat on the road this season. They have also scored the most away goals with 20.

Wed, 15 Nov, 2023, 14:50 GMT

Southend home form

The Shrimpers are very good at Roots Hall - they have seven wins and two defeats from nine games - giving them the fourth best home record in the division.

Wed, 15 Nov, 2023, 14:48 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Stephen Parkinson

Assistant referee: Ryan Head

Assistant referee: Colman O'Meara

Fourth official: Harry Wager

Wed, 15 Nov, 2023, 14:47 GMT

Odds

Southend United: 3/1

Draw: 11/4

Chesterfield: 8/11

(Sky Bet)

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfield