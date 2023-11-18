Southend United v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up to National League encounter
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Southend United 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Big crowd expected
Southend say more than 7,500 tickets have been sold for today's game so it should be a belting atmosphere.
Shrimpers boss Maher on facing Town
“They’ve done brilliantly and they’re the best team in the league but we’re looking forward to it.
“It will be a big crowd and I’m sure the fans will be right behind us so it has the makings of a good game.”
Danny Webb on Southend United
"Southend have not been able to fill their bench recently but their starting 11 is very strong,” Webb said. “Without the points deduction they would be up in the play-offs. They are a good team. I am sure Kev (Maher) would want more than 13 or 14 available, but sadly that is the situation they are in. We have highlighted some of their threats to the players this morning – they are a good team. I am sure Kev, behind closed doors, will be whispering ‘play-offs’ because, for me, they certainly won’t be down near the bottom at the end of the season. This is not a wounded animal we are playing – this is a very good football team.”
Spireites injury news
Only defender Tyrone Williams (thigh) remains out injured.
Joe Quigley (ankle) returned last week and has trained again this week.
Threadbare
Southend already have a threadbare squad because of their ongoing off-the-field issues but three of their players have also had international call-ups this week. In the EFL, that would be enough for a fixture to be postponed. This game had been doubt earlier in the week, but the National League has ordered it to go ahead.
Southend's top scorer
Is Harry Cardwell, who has bagged 11 goals in 19 games. He is the fifth top scorer in the league.
Chesterfield have the best away record in the league - with seven wins, one draw and one defeat on the road this season. They have also scored the most away goals with 20.
Southend home form
The Shrimpers are very good at Roots Hall - they have seven wins and two defeats from nine games - giving them the fourth best home record in the division.
Match officials
Referee: Stephen Parkinson
Assistant referee: Ryan Head
Assistant referee: Colman O'Meara
Fourth official: Harry Wager
Southend United: 3/1
Draw: 11/4
Chesterfield: 8/11
(Sky Bet)