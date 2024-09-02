Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paddy Madden is seen as the man to step up and boost Chesterfield’s striker options.

The Spireites sold Joe Quigley to Forest Green Rovers on deadline day, leaving Will Grigg as the only proven senior centre forward, with Kane Drummond still finding his feet.

Madden scored 17 goals in League Two last season to help Stockport County win the title. He then signed a two-year deal at Town in the summer but has not made his competitive debut for the club yet after suffering a calf injury in pre-season. However, he is edging closer to a return sooner rather than later.

During pre-season, Madden played as a ‘10’ behind Grigg but the lone striker role is not something he is unfamiliar with, having played there hundreds of times in his career.

Paddy Madden.

Although the transfer window has shut, clubs can still sign free agents, but Madden may already be the solution to the problem.

“We have always got the out of work strikers,” Cook told the club's After the Whistle podcast. “But we have certainly got Paddy Madden coming back hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”

And that is a view which was echoed by assistant manager Danny Webb, who told BBC Radio Sheffield: "We looked it at really and saw Paddy Madden, who was brought in to be our main striker alongside Will Grigg, whether he plays off him, instead of him or replacing him off the bench, and he will be back hopefully towards the end of this month.”

Quigley departs after two-and-a-half years and playing his part in Chesterfield winning the National League last season, scoring 11 goals in 14 starts. He found things tough at the start after joining from Yeovil Town but was well thought of by the majority of the fans by the end.

Cook continued: "I turned down a lot of stuff for Joe, I wanted to be really fair to Joe, who has been an absolute class act for me and our football club, a lad who leaves with so much love and best wishes. Obviously it probably might leave us a tad short but the move, the contract and everything for Joe was something that I felt deserved and out of loyalty to Joe we felt we had to offer him the opportunity.”

While he also went with Webb’s best wishes, who added: "Joe is a great lad, he got a chance to go to Forest Green, extended contract, and obviously a good deal for himself and his family. Being the age he is I totally understand why he has accepted it. We wish him well and we will certainly stay in contact with him because is a cracking bloke.”