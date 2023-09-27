News you can trust since 1855
'Soldier' - Chesterfield player ratings from impressive win against Rochdale

Chesterfield recorded a seventh win on the spin as they saw off Rochdale 2-1 on Tuesday night.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Armando Dobra scored in Chesterfield's 2-1 win at Rochdale on Tuesday night. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Armando Dobra scored in Chesterfield's 2-1 win at Rochdale on Tuesday night.

He was left exposed by those in front of them for Rochdale's goal as Nevett's defence-splitting pass allowed Mitchell to run through and score. Didn't have that much to do in terms of saves. A couple of wayward kicks in the first-half but he showed a nice calmness about him as the game went into the latter stages.

He was left exposed by those in front of them for Rochdale's goal as Nevett's defence-splitting pass allowed Mitchell to run through and score. Didn't have that much to do in terms of saves. A couple of wayward kicks in the first-half but he showed a nice calmness about him as the game went into the latter stages. Photo: Tina Jenner

Rochdale targeted him early on with balls over the top to Sinclair which caused a couple of problems. But after that he snuffed out any danger and got himself another assist, crossing for Naylor to head in the second goal. That's 12 goal involvements (four goals and eight assists) in 12 games this season.

Rochdale targeted him early on with balls over the top to Sinclair which caused a couple of problems. But after that he snuffed out any danger and got himself another assist, crossing for Naylor to head in the second goal. That's 12 goal involvements (four goals and eight assists) in 12 games this season. Photo: Tina Jenner

Him and Grimes were caught flat-footed for Mitchell's equaliser but after that I thought Williams recovered well and was excellent. He won his duels, was in the right place to cut-out danger and was calm in possession.

Him and Grimes were caught flat-footed for Mitchell's equaliser but after that I thought Williams recovered well and was excellent. He won his duels, was in the right place to cut-out danger and was calm in possession. Photo: Tina Jenner

