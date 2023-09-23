Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites came from a goal down to beat Wealdstone 3-2 to secure their sixth successive win.

On their lead at the top, coach Danny Webb said: “We have got a cushion now and we have to try and make sure we keep that cushion so it remains in our hands for many weeks to come. It is a significant gap. I don’t think we had that last year. What does it mean is that if you do have a couple of draws further down the line you don’t hit the panic button. If we can maintain that gap, and hopefully add to it, it would be great but that will only come with consistent performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town won the game thanks to some ruthless finishing in the second-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Webb.

Webb explained: “We were clinical but we probably could be more clinical. We could have scored a couple more. On the whole I thought it was a decent performance. The gaffer has said that it should have been a lot easier and there are things we need to work on.

“I thought the quality got us through again, the finishes were excellent. With a bit more finesse in the final third we probably could have scored four or five. We are disappointed with the goals we conceded but when you look at the league table it is very hard to criticise too much. It is about winning and finding a way to win and we are finding a way to win through good quality.”

There were four changes to the line-up from the win against Halifax and Webb confirmed that because of the upcoming trip to Rochdale on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad