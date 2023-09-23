Jeff King in action against Wealdstone. Picture: Tina Jenner

The Spireites trailed at half-time after Kyle Smith tapped in Jaydn Mundle-Smith’s low cross.

But an equaliser from James Berry and two goals in two minutes from Liam Mandeville and Michael Jacobs turned the scoreline around in the second-half. The strikes from Berry and Jacobs are their first goals for the club.

Sean Adarkwa scored a second for the visitors with just seconds remaining.

The Blues have played better than this season but they were clinical after the break and could have won by a bigger margin in the end.

It is the first time in 13 years that the Spireites have won six on the bounce in the league.

Chesterfield started well in the first 20-25 minutes but it went a bit flat after that and a lapse in concentration meant that they were behind at the break.

Paul Cook made four changes from the win against Halifax in midweek and it was one of those incomings, Jeff King, who forced a superb fingertip save from goalkeeper Jed Ward from a 25-yard free-kick which was heading for the top corner. King also had another opportunity from a free-kick, this time a bit closer, and again he hit the target but Ward was behind it.

The next chance came when Berry, who was making his first home start, slipped a lovely-weighted pass behind the Stones defence. Will Grigg raced onto it and tried to go around Ward but the away stopper stopped him in his tracks and gathered.

Soon after, a dribble from Berry created a good chance for Jacobs but he refused to pull the trigger when well-placed inside the area.

A tactical stoppage created by Wealdstone midway through the first-half allowed them to regroup and it worked because despite all the home pressure it was the visitors who took the lead on 34 minutes when Smith tapped in Jaydn Mundle-Smith’s low cross at the back post.

The rest of the half was a bit flat, from a Chesterfield point of view, and it meant they once again found themselves needing to come from behind to get a result.

But not for the first time this season, the Spireites were not fazed and they got level on 52 minutes when Miguel Freckleton got to the byline, his low cross was cut-out, but a mix-up allowed Berry to find the bottom corner.

After scoring the equaliser, Berry created the second goal when he squeezed in a cross from the left and it was not dealt with and Mandeville was there to finish on 66 minutes.

And two minutes later, it was 3-1. This time Jacobs showed superb composure to grab his first goal for the club.

The scoreline could have been much bigger in the end, with substitutes Armando Dobra and Joe Quigley both having chances to score, but unlike many times this season, no late dramatics were needed to bag another three points ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Rochdale.

Substitute Adarkwa slotted in a second goal for Wealdstone but referee James Westgate blew for full-time immediately after.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Freckleton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Jacobs (Dobra, 77), Berry (Colclough, 70); Grigg (Quigley, 70).