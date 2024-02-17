'Sickening' - Chesterfield will not 'sweep' last-gasp Bromley defeat 'under carpet'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites led 1-0 and 3-2 but were edged out 4-3 in the 94th minute as Michael Cheek scored a hat-trick.

James Berry missed out on a place in the squad due to a hamstring problem and Miguel Freckleton has also suffered a repeat of his hamstring injury and is set to be out for a month.

Despite the late pain, Town are still miles clear with 13 games to go.

Coach Danny Webb said: “It is a last-minute sickener, but we have not had many of those this season. It does not mean we will sweep it under the carpet, but it is important we remain positive.

“The four goals are almost a carbon copy of each other. To concede four goals at our rivals is really disappointing.

“The gaffer has just said that when we defended well at times we didn’t clear the box.We stayed camped in at times. We got a little bit sloppy at times and we gave them oxygen and it gave the crowd something to get hold of.

“It is going to be like basketball against Bromley because as soon as the ball drops they spin the ball behind you. The message to the players with that in mind was don’t give the ball away but we did.

“Being 3-2 up away from home at a really tough place we are disappointed not to hold onto the lead. Your stomach sinks when it goes to 4-3 with a few minute lefts.”

Chesterfield led 1-0 at half-time and were in control but they conceded straight after the break and it set the tone for the rest of the half.

Webb continued: “We are a little bit concerned that we have started second-halves poorly in the last two games. So as much as we are having a really good season there are things to improve on because we don’t want that lead to get shorter and shorter.

“We highlighted what a good player Michael Cheek is but sadly we couldn't keep him quiet.