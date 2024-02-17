Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Grigg scored his 20th goal of the season from the penalty spot to give the Spireites the lead on 31 minutes but Cheek equalised just after half-time.

Cheek bagged again from close-range on 63 minutes but two goals in five minutes, including a superb long-range strike from Ollie Banks, and a header from Tom Naylor, swung a stunning second-half back in the Blues’ favour

But the drama was not over as Cheek completed his hat-trick with five minutes remaining when he found the bottom corner from inside the box and then Sam Wood made it 4-3 in the 94th minute.

Chesterfield travelled to Bromley on Saturday.

This was just Town’s fourth defeat of the season but they are still 20 points clear of second-placed Bromley with 13 matches remaining.

Paul Cook made three changes from the draw against Ebbsfleet United last weekend as Ryheem Sheckleford, Bailey Clements and Banks replaced Jeff King, Branden Horton and Armando Dobra. There was no James Berry in the squad.

Chesterfield had lost at Hayes Lane in the last two seasons but they were comfortable in the first 45 minutes of this visit. They dominated for large parts and might have been disappointed to only have a slim lead at the break.

Bromley’s biggest threat was from corners, long throws and set-pieces but Harry Tyrer did not have a save to make in the first-half.

The Spireites got into their groove around the 20-minute mark and Michael Jacobs had two efforts at goal snuffed out before Darren Oldaker was bundled over in the box by Ben Krauhaus and referee James Durkin pointed to the spot. Grigg stepped up and slotted the penalty down the middle for his 20th goal of the season.

Town finished the half well on top and Jacobs went close for a third time when his curling strike just whistled over the top of the bar and then Banks tested former Blues goalkeeper Grant Smith from a tight angle.

Bromley equalised two minutes into the second-half when Tyrer made a good save from Cheek but the striker, who has a knack of scoring against Town, bundled in from close-range. Tyrone Williams wanted a free-kick in the build-up after being knocked to the floor but his appeals were ignored.

The much-improved Ravens went close on the hour-mark when Cheek headed over a cross from Krauhaus.

And the hosts went in front for the first time on 63 minutes when Cheek slotted in from Corey Whiteley’s low cross from the left.

But four minutes later it was 2-2 when Banks’ brilliant long-range strike hit the crossbar and bounced down and over the line.

And a breathless second-half swung back towards Chesterfield when Naylor flicked in Liam Mandeville’s corner five minutes later.

Bromley almost made it 3-3 straight away but Kamarl Grant was denied twice in a minute, the second of which was a good save by Tyrer.

But they did draw level when Cheek secured his treble with a finish into the bottom corner on 85 minutes.

Tyrer made a save of the season contender to deny Alex Kirk but Broml;ey grabbed a fourth in the 94th minute when Wood arrived at the back post to round off a crazy game.