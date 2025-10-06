Second-half double secures Matlock's sixth win in a row

Jeremie Milambo wheels away after scoring the opener. Photo: Tom Flint.

Matlock Town made it six straight league wins as they saw off Brighouse on Saturday.

The match wasn’t the easiest on the eye, not surprising given the tricky weather conditions in which it was played, but that won’t bother the hosts who eventually took control in the final 20 minutes to secure another three points.

That put the Gladiators third in the league standings and a title challenge will now be firmly back on the agenda following a shaky start to the campaign.

The first-half saw very little in the way of goalmouth action, Cameron Wilson’s shot straight at Brighouse goalkeeper Isaac Acquah the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock on a day where strong winds and the occasional heavy shower made things difficult for any attractive football to be played.

Jeremie Milambo is congratulated by Kiyani Clayton after his goal. Photo: Tom Flint.

Brighouse also saw midfielder Rhys Plater carried off just before the break after some lengthy treatment.

The second-half wasn’t a great deal better in viewing terms, or at least not until the final quarter when the home side finally got more of a grip on the game.

Brighouse’s defensive setup had been proving difficult for Matlock, who included new winger Tyree Wilson in their starting line-up, to break down despite numerous attempts.

But as the game wore on, the Gladiators’ resolve strengthened and with that, eventually came a reward for their patience.

The lead came on 71 minutes when Jeremie Milambo cut inside before feeding Diego De Girolamo, who in turn slid the ball back to Milambo and he drew the keeper before finishing well from ten yards out.

Four minutes later the lead was doubled, as Cameron Wilson laid the ball in to Ben Sault whose low shot was deflected into the corner of the net.

Brighouse made a spirited fight of things in the closing stages, substitute Mohssen Mohamed driving a low shot into the net as the game entered stoppage time.

And despite a couple of late set pieces that saw the visitors bombard the home defence, Matlock held on to take a deserved win.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo, Ravenhill (Giles 89), Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton (Cunningham 76), Sault, De Girolamo, T Wilson, C Wilson (Granite 90).

Att: 554